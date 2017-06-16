Juventus Fan Injured During Champions League Final Dies

A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin’s main squares.

The club confirmed in a statement that the fan, 38-year-old Erika Pioletti, died on Thursday night.

An estimated 30,000 people had been in San Carlo square watching the game between Real Madrid and Juventus, which was being played in Cardiff, on a giant screen.

More than 1,500 were injured when supporters suddenly panicked and surged out of the square. Most suffered light injuries but one 7-year-old boy was left in a coma for more than a week. He is now recovering.

During the second half of the match, which Real Madrid went on to win 4-1, video cameras showed a sudden rush in the middle of the packed crowd, and then a violent surge that flung people against barriers.

Police are still investigating what set off the stampede. Some witnesses reported hearing firecrackers, others suggested someone released pepper spray into the air, making it hard for people to breathe.

Critics have accused the local council, run by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, of poor organisation.

The mayor of the northern Italian city, Chiara Appendino, has apologised and called for a day of mourning for Pioletti.