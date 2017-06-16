Land Grabbing: Lagos Govt Arraigns Suspected Notorious Kingpin, Others

Lagos State Government on Friday, arraigned a suspected notorious land grabber, Kamorudeen Lamina before a Special Offences Court sitting in Oshodi over alleged forceful dispossession of residents from their legitimate rights to land ownership.

Lamina, popularly known as Sir K, was arraigned alongside six others on six charges by the Special Anti-Land Grabbing Task Force set up by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration.

The gang was said to have been terrorising residents of Ikorodu for some time now before he was eventually arrested on Thursday.

Others arraigned alongside Lamina were Mr Omotola Ogunsanmi, Mr Samson Shobule (A.K.A Samson Salau), Biliaminu Orega (A.K.A Biliaminu Salau), Alhaji Jimoh Aromasodu, Alhaji Wasiu Orenuga and Alhaji Nurudeen Kasali.

In counts one and two, Lamina, sometime in February 2017 in Mowo Kekere area of Ikorodu Local Government, allegedly took over one plot of land forcefully which was sold to one Mrs Ebere Okafor by Ifegbuwa family contrary to Section 2 (1) of the Lagos State Properties Protection Law 2016.

The action was allegedly carried out by Lamina despite the fact that the sale of the land had been ratified with proof of payment.

In count three, Lamina was accused of forcefully taking over and remaining in possession of 200 plots of land in Mowo Kekere belonging to Planet Properties Ltd contrary to Section 2 (2) of the same law, while in count five, the defendants were said to have fraudulently sold 60 hectares of land which had been previously sold by the rightful owner contrary to Section 8 (1) (b) of the law.

The fraudulent sale, which was allegedly carried out in January 2017, was perfected by the defendants fraudulently claiming to be the descendants of Ifegbuwa family.

In count six, the defendants were accused of fraudulently selling 25 hectares of land to third parties without any lawful right to do so, an offence punishable under the law.

After the charges were read to them, they all pleaded not guilty, while their lawyers, Mr E Obatayo and B.O Abdusalam applied to the court to grant them bail in most liberal terms.

The lawyers argued that the offences for which their clients were charged are bailable, and that they were ready to defend the case.

The prosecutor, Ms Mosunmola Balogun from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice did not oppose the bail application but urged the court to impose conditions which would make the defendants available for trial.

In his ruling, Magistrate Lateef Owolabi granted bail to the defendants in the sum of 1million Naira and two sureties in like sum.

The conditions however, were that one of the sureties must be a land owner in Lagos, while the other must be a civil servant not below grade level 15. Also, the sureties must have three years tax clearance and registration with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA).

The Magistrate also ordered the defendants to deposit a sum of N150,000 each with the court, while they are to be remanded in Badagry Prison pending when they are able to meet the bail conditions.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to July 13.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the proceedings, Chairman of the Lagos State Anti-Land Grabbing Task Force, Mr Jide Bakare said the administration of Governor Ambode, through the arraignment, wis aimed at sending a message to others still involved in the act of forceful dispossession of property.

According to him, it would no longer be business as usual.