Osinbajo Declares 18th ECOWAS Health Ministers Assembly Open

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo today declared open the 18th Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Assembly of health ministers.

The event holding at the ECOWAS Secretariat in Abuja had in attendance, Health Ministers of ECOWAS states and the director general of the West African Health Organisation.

The ministers are urging members states to develop local capacity for vaccines production.

The West African region has suffered series of diseases and outbreaks in recent times including the Ebola outbreak that claimed dozens of lives.