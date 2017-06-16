Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Raping Six Year Old

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 62 year old man named Isiaka Obadairo for defiling a six year old girl.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi noted that “the arrest followed a complaint from the mother of the victim who reported at the Sango Divisional Police Headquarters.”

According to her, the incident occurred while she was away at work. The suspect who happens to be her neighbour was said to have called the six year old under the pretense of sending her on an errand after which he allegedly lured her into his room and forcefully raped her.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Sango Ota Superintendent of Police, Ogunwale Akinsola dispatched a team of detectives to the scene at No. 42 Ijamodo Estate, Osi round about, Ota and promptly arrested the culprit.

According to him, the victim has now been taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

The DPO also noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and possible prosecution.