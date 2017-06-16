Queen Elizabeth Meets Locals Affected By London Fire

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince William on Friday June 16 visited west London to meet local residents who were affected by the deadly London tower block blaze.

The royals also met volunteers and community representatives at the sports facility, which is operating as a relief center for displaced evacuees and family members of the missing.

Flames engulfed the high-rise Grenfell Tower block of apartments in the north Kensington area in West London after taking hold around 1 a.m. on Wednesday June 14 and witnesses reported many residents desperately calling for help from windows of upper floors.

The fire killed at least 17 people with dozens still missing. London police expect the death toll to rise further but said it could take months to search the burned-out building and identify the victims.