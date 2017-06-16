Tomas Berdych Knocked Out Of Stuttgart Open
Tomas Berdych became the latest seeded player to crash out of the Stuttgart Open on Friday as Feliciano Lopez edged past the Czech third seed 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4 to reach the last four.
The Czech world number 14, who has reached only one final so far this year, now joins already-eliminated top seeds Roger Federer and Grigor Dimtrov on the sidelines.
Lopez, ranked 33rd in the world, will now face either 39-year-old veteran Tommy Haas, who beat Federer in the previous round, or Germany’s Mischa Zverev, who meet in their quarter-final later on Friday.
Zverev, as sixth seed, is the only seeded player left in the tournament.
The 35-year-old Spaniard bounced back from the first set tiebreak loss, saved several break points on his own serve early in the third set and earned his only break with a superb crosscourt passing shot to go 4-3 up and keep his advantage until the end.