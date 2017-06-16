Trump Set To Limit U.S. Travel And Business In Cuba

United States President Donald Trump is ready to reverse Barack Obama’s efforts in courting Cuba.

Official sources say he will announce a plan in Miami today which will restrict American travel and limit business deals with Cuban companies linked to the military.

Trump promised a tougher approach on the campaign trail and says he wants to prevent U.S. money from reaching the hands of what his administration sees as an oppressive regime.

But the president is also under pressure from American business and some Republicans to not turn back the clock completely.

As a result, the changes aren’t as far-reaching as some people feared.

Sources say the new plan won’t touch existing tourism deals, like one that was struck under Obama by Starwood Hotels and U.S. airlines and cruise lines to the island will likely be exempt.

And there are no plans to bring back limits Obama lifted on the island’s coveted rum and cigars.

Official sources say Trump will leave the door open to improved relations if Cuba brings in democratic reforms like free and fair elections and the release of political prisoners.

But Havana says it won’t bow to U.S. pressure.

International human rights groups say any U.S. policy of isolation could make the situation worse, empowering Cuban politicians who take a hard line on America.