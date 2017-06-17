Chelsea’s Hazard Plays Down Transfer Rumours

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has played down speculations that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge insisting that he feels settled at the club.

Media reports have linked the playmaker who joined the Blues in 2012 with a big money move to European champions Real Madrid.

The Belgium international scored 17 goals and made five assists to help his club win the English Premier League title and reach the FA Cup final last season.

Hazard’s exploits led to him being named Chelsea’s Player of the Year for the third time in five years at the club, as they lost just five league matches to seal the title.