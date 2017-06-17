Cosby Jury Deliberations Stretch Into Weekend

Entertainer Bill Cosby returned to court on Saturday as the jury deliberating his fate at his sexual assault trial continued work after yet another marathon 12-hour session on Friday failed to produce a unanimous verdict.

Since Thursday, June 15, when the jurors told Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill that they were having trouble reaching an agreement, they have spent nearly 24 hours either discussing the case in a conference room or re-hearing trial testimony in the courtroom.

All told, the deliberations, which began on Monday, June 12, have lasted approximately 52 hours – longer than the trial testimony.

Cosby, 79, once one of the country’s most beloved entertainers, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.

About 60 women have made similar allegations, although only Constand’s is recent enough to sustain a criminal prosecution.

Cosby has denied all of the accusations.

Reuters