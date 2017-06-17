Fans Celebrate Russia’s Win In Confederations Cup Opener

Football fans shone with excitement as the Russian team won the opening match of the Confederations Cup against New Zealand.

Russia convincingly beat New Zealand 2-0 at the St Petersburg stadium in front of 50,251 people, including President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who addressed the crowd before kickoff.

Midfielder Denis Glushakov flicked the ball over goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic in the 31st minute as New Zealand defenders rushed back to try to clear it off the line. Michael Boxall got a touch on the ball and was credited with an own goal.

Marinovic kept his team in the match early in the second half with back-to-back saves, diving to punch away a header by Dmitry Poloz before scrambling to his left to smother a rebound attempt by Aleksandr Erokhin.

But weak defending allowed Russia’s Fedor Smolov to slip past the New Zealand defence and tap in a low cross by teammate Alexander Samedov in the 69th minute.

World champions Germany and the champions from FIFA’s six confederations are competing in the two-week tournament that will allow Russia to test its soccer infrastructure in four of the 11 cities hosting World Cup matches.

Russia, a record low 63rd in FIFA’s world rankings, face Portugal on Wednesday while New Zealand play Mexico the same day.