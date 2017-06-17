Feliciano Lopez Advances To Mercedes Cup Final

Feliciano Lopez beat Mischa Zverev in the first of Saturday’s semi-final matches at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart.

Lopez won 6-7(2) 7-6(4) 7-5 in a tight match which was decided on a double fault by the German.

Zverev, the sixth seed, appeared the stronger server and took the first set tie-break as Lopez found the net too often.

But in second set Lopez took charge of the tie-break 5-4 and extended the advantage to level the score.

The third set went with serve until the final game with Lopez going ahead with a backhand winner and Zverev serving a double fault as he attempted to save match point.

Frenchmen Benoit Paire and Lucas Pouille play the second semi-final in a tournament which saw top seeds Roger Federer, Grigor Dimitrov and Tomas Berdych sidelined early.