Governor Ikpeazu Dissolves Cabinet

Channels Television
Updated June 17, 2017

Abia Govt. Promises Prudent Utilization Of Paris Club RefundThe Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

The approval was contained in a statement from the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Sir Onyii Wamah.

According to the statement, those that were excluded from the dissolution include the commissioners of justice and finance, as well as the Chief of Staff to the governor.

The Secretary to the State Government is to handover to the Head of Service, and the commissioners to their permanent secretaries.

The Deputy Chief of Staff, special advisers and assistants would also handover to the Permanent Secretary, Government House, on or before Wednesday, June 21.

Governor Ikpeazu appreciated the cabinet members and others affected and wished them well in their various endeavours.


