Judge Declares Mistrial In Bill Cosby Sex Assault Trial

A Pennsylvania judge has declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case after the jury said it could not reach a verdict.

Prosecutors on Saturday, however, said they would retry Cosby as he still faces a slew of civil lawsuits.

About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them, effectively ending the long career of the entertainer once known as “America’s Dad” for his role in the 1980s television hit “The Cosby Show.”

The jurors, who spent 53 hours debating whether Cosby was guilty or innocent, told Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill that they could not reach unanimous verdicts on whether Cosby was guilty of three counts of aggressive indecent assault against college administrator Andrea Constand at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.

Saturday’s result was a victory for the comedian, who avoided up to a decade in prison.