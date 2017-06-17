London Church Holds Memorial Service For Victims Of Tower Blaze

A memorial service for the victims of a fire that ravaged through a residential tower block in London was held on Saturday (June 17) at the Saint Pius X Catholic Church near the affected Grenfell Tower.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Catholic Archbishop of Westminster, led proceedings at a service that saw locals voicing their sorrow, offering prayers for the lives devastated by the blaze.

While the fire has prompted an outpouring of generosity, with many people donating provisions and clothes, it has also unleashed rage at the authorities as the charred tower was cast as a deadly symbol of a deeply divided society.

Nichols said he hoped all anger would be channelled into creating constructive change.

At least 30 people died in the fire with the death toll expected to rise steeply as British media report around 60-70 people are still missing.

As fire brigade worked to clear up debris inside the building, a nearby railway track which lies in the shadow of the tower block was closed, affecting the Circle and Hammersmith and City line.