The Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF), has released a 12 man squad list for the 2017 premier basketball league All-Star game.

The All-Star game is billed to hold today at the Kofomata Stadium in Kano.

Rivers Hoopers Head Coach, Ogoh Odaudu, will lead the Atlantic Conference team following his side’s lead on the log, while¬†Abdulrahman Mohammed of Gombe Bulls will manage the team from the Savannah Conference.