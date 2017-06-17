Okagbare Misses IAAF World’s Long Jump

Reigning Nigeria sprint queen, Blessing Okagbare, leaped 6.48m at the Oslo Diamond League meeting to seventh place in the final classification.

The former African 100m record holder failed to hit the 6.75m qualification standard in the long jump set for the 2017 IAAF world championships scheduled for August in London.

She faces the possibility of missing the long jump event of the world championships if she failed to meet the standards before July 23.

The University of Texas graduate will, however, be consoled by the fact that she has already raced past the 100m mark of 11.26 seconds and 200m mark of 23.10 seconds qualification standards to qualify for those events.