Pillars Ready For Tough Clash Against MFM

Former champions Kano Pillars welcome second-placed MFM to the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano State, North-West Nigeria.

Although the Kano-based side expect a tough game on matchday 25 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), they expressed hope that they would secure all three points.

Pillars who are 10th on the league table and 11 points behind leaders Plateau United are still in with a shout in the race for the NPFL title.

Victory against MFM could see them climb into the top-five, depending on the results elsewhere.

Pillars have lost just once at home this season.