Portugal Coach Defends Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal coach Fernando Santos appeared to play down speculation linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a move away from Real Madrid.

Addressing journalists at a news conference on Saturday in Kazan, where Portugal begin their Confederations Cup campaign on June 18, Santos questioned where rumours of Ronaldo’s departure were coming from.

Newspaper reports in the last few days have said that the 32-year-old has made his mind up to leave Real after being investigated by the Spanish authorities over tax irregularities.

Santos, however, appeared to question such speculation, despite media quoting a number of sources said to be close to Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Portugal meet Mexico on Sunday and will start the tournament as one of the favourites after their triumph in the European Championships last season.

Reuters