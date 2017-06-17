Quality Education Should Not Be Compromised, Says Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on government not to compromise on quality education for Nigerian youths.

The governor stated this at separate town hall meetings organised for the people of Uvwie and Ughelli South local government areas of the state respectively.

He noted that quality education laced with proper skills would prepare the youths to be self-sufficient in the future, stressing that his administration has not compromised quality education.

Governor Okowa added that his administration has revived technical education in the state to equip youths for future challenges.

“We have fixed three technical colleges that are very functional and we have started to renovate the other three in the state because we know the importance of skill acquisition for the youths.

“I want to urge parents to take their children to the technical schools because apart from the skills they will acquire, the schools still offer the same subjects done by other schools; we should equip our children to face the challenges of the future,” he said.

The governor noted that in spite of the over 1,000 primary schools and about 500 secondary schools built by the state government, most of the communities were still yearning for more.

While assuring the people of Uvwie that the Urhobo College would be renovated, he said more schools would be built in the state from 2018.

“In every local government, there are roads being constructed because we know the roads are important to the development of our people. We have taken on roads in the first two years and in the coming year, we will take on schools because Deltans love education,” he said.