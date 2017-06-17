Queen Elizabeth Holds Minute’s Silence For Victims Of London Attack

Updated June 17, 2017

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth held a minute’s silence at the Trooping the Colour on Saturday (June 17) for the victims of the London tower block fire that killed at least 30 people on Wednesday (June 14).

The Trooping the Colour, a large parade of soldiers through central London, marks the Queen’s official 91st birthday.

In her official birthday message on Saturday the Queen said that amid the turmoil of militant attacks, political crisis and a deadly fire disaster Britain was in a deeply sombre mood but that its people were resolute in the face of adversity.

Elizabeth said that during recent visits to meet victims she had been struck by the inclination of people to offer comfort and support.


