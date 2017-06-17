UNHCR Chief Visits Refugees In South Sudan

The UNHCR High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, visited a camp for displaced people in South Sudan on Saturday and called on the country’s leadership to help stem the flow of people from within its borders.

Grandi said the international community had become frustrated with the way peace was moving, adding that this was the time when aid needed to be increased.

He stressed that South Sudanese refugees should not be ignored because they are not visible on the shores of Europe or Australia, or at the border of Mexico and the United States.

South Sudan’s internal conflict, which broke out at the end of 2013, has claimed thousands of lives and driven well over a million of people from their homes, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Reuters