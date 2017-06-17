WAHO Adopts New Approach To Combating Disease Outbreaks

The West African Health Organisation (WAHO), an agency of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is adopting a “one health” approach to combating emerging threats to public health in the region.

According to the Vice President of ECOWAS, Mr Edward Singhatey, the approach seeks a multi-sectoral collaboration with member states to curtail the spread of diseases in the region.

Mr Edward made the disclosure on Saturday at the closing ceremony of the ECOWAS Health Conference in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

He expressed optimism that the “one health” approach would help mobilise the needed resources to combat re-emerging threats to public health in West Africa.