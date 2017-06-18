Abducted Kaduna Students, Lecturer Regain Freedom

The three students and a lecturer of the School of Midwifery, Tudun Wada, Kaduna State who were kidnapped on Friday along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road have regained freedom from their abductors.

This was confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan in a statement he released on Sunday morning.

According to the statement, the students and the lecture who were released in the early hours of Sunday through the intervention of security operatives, are in good condition and have since reunited with their families.

The statement also commended security agencies and community leaders for the sustained efforts that led to their freedom.

Read Also: Gunmen Kidnap Lecturer, Three Students In Kaduna