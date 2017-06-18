Arewa Threat: DSS Debunks Reports Of Killings, Warns Against Hate Speech

The Department of State Services has denied claims that Igbos have been killed in parts of the North and warned Nigerians against threatening people from other ethnic groups.

In a statement by its Spokesperson, Mr Tony Opuiyo, the DSS said a video purportedly showing the massacre of Igbos was, in reality, the scene of an accident which occurred along the Owo-Akure Road, Ondo State, on March 3, 2016.

“Those involved in these misleading and despicable acts have since been warned to desist from anything capable of causing disaffection and stoking nationwide tensions,” it said.

The DSS, which condemned the “quit notice” giving to Igbos in the North by Arewa Youths, said the action had unfortunately led to similar threats from other regions.

It, however, assured Nigerians that in line with its statutory mandate of ensuring the internal security of the country, it “will stop at nothing to deploy all resources at its disposal to identify and deal with all those culpable, as well as maintain peace and order in every length and breadth of the nation”.

Condemning attempts to force people to relocate against their wishes, the security agency said, “Such relocation order is not only illegal, but it is strongly viewed to be against the spirit of our Constitution which allows for freedoms of movement and association among others.”

It urged law abiding citizens to disregard “persuasions by these tribal jingoists to make our beloved country a theatre of the absurd and bloodletting” and called for information that would aid it to identify and bring those behind hate speech and actions capable of threatening the nation’s unity to book.