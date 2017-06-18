Confederations Cup: Our Play Matched Portugal, Says Mexico’s Osorio

Mexico soccer team coach Juan Carlos Osorio said on Sunday his team did well against Portugal in their first Confederations Cup opener in Russia’s Kazan.

Mexico claimed a 2-2 draw with the European champions, with a last-gasp equaliser by Hector Moreno after Cedric seemed to have won the game for Portugal with a goal five minutes from time.

Portugal had an early effort controversially disallowed by the video referees but they eventually took the lead after 34 minutes through Ricardo Quaresma after a mistake by Carlos Salcedo let Cristiano Ronaldo through on goal.

The Portugal captain could not control the ball to shoot but his brilliant pass between three defenders left Quaresma free to round keeper Guillermo Ochoa and tap into the empty net.

Mexico equalised eight minutes later through a Javier Hernandez diving header after poor defending by the Portuguese. Raphael Guerreiro miskicked a cross into the box, allowing Carlos Vela to play the ball back in for Hernandez to score.

Portugal looked to have won when Cedric fired home a deflected shot but Moreno headed home a corner in added time to give Mexico a share of the points.

The result leaves both sides tied for second place in Group A, behind hosts Russia who top the group after beating New Zealand 2-0 on Saturday in St. Petersburg.

Reacting to the result, Osorio said, “”Let me repeat what I said before, I think that we played against a very strong team and I think we performed pretty well. We were at least as good as they were. And they (Portugal) are the current European champions.

“Of course there are things that can be improved, as I think in every match there are things that can be improved, maybe scoring could be better, but I think in the second half we showed that we are very strong even if we did not score as much as we could have.”

Russia play Portugal and Mexico take on New Zealand on Wednesday.