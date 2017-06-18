Forest Fire: “Greatest Tragedy” In Portugal’s History, Says PM

Portugal’s Prime Minister, Antonio Costa has described the forest fire as the greatest tragedy of human lives in the country’s history.

The forest fire raging since Saturday in central Portugal, has killed at least 57 people, a government official said on Sunday in what is possibly the deadliest-ever single forest blaze in Portugal.

Another 59 people have been injured and taken to hospitals, including five in serious condition.

The blaze on Saturday hit the mountainous area of Pedrogao Grande, 200 km northeast of Lisbon, amid an intense heat wave and rainless thunderstorms. Police said a lightning striking a tree probably caused the fire.

Hundreds of firefighters were still battling the flames on Sunday morning and various local motorways were shut for safety reasons.