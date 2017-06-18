French Parliamentary Elections: Le Pen Wins Seat

Far-right Leader of National Front Party, Marine Le Pen, has won a seat in the French parliament with her party getting at least six lawmakers.

Addressing supporters chanting her name and “We have won! We have won!, Le Pen said, “Voters of the 11th district elected me by almost 58 percent and 66 percent for the town of Henin-Beaumont.”

She, however, noted that the election was characterised by absenteeism.

“Abstention has today broken new records. The low turnout shows that mistrust towards politics has reached a peak. The election of Mr (Emmanuel) Macron to the presidency of the Republic seems to have sent the country in a state of indifference and weariness vis-a-vis the Republic, which is very worrying,” she said.

Massive abstention considerably weakens the legitimacy of the new National Assembly and this five-year presidency starts with pretty bad foundations. Because, in addition to the weak turnout, there is the very serious problem of representativeness of the chamber that was elected tonight.”

Although Macron’s party swept to victory at the polls, the far-right politician insisted that the restructuring of political life in France had started.

She said, “In the end, even if it is not reflected in the new parliament’s ratio of power, the restructuring of political life has started. The ancient dominant parties of French political life have become satellite parties of a movement which is now swallowing them all up.

“Faced with that bloc which represents the interests of oligarchy, faced with this colossus of the system, largely fed with the help of all the media and financial representatives in our country, we are the only force of resistance to the dilution of France, its social model and identity.”