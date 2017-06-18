French President Macron Votes In Second Round Of Parliamentary Election

French President, Emmanuel Macron cast his vote in the coastal town of Le Touquet on Sunday in the second round of the country’s parliamentary elections, with opinion polls indicating his centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party likely to win a massive majority in the lower house.

Macron greeted locals and posed for photos outside the polling station, and was applauded by some in the crowd as he voted in the election which comes just one month after the 39-year-old former banker became the youngest head of state in modern French history.

Turnout, though, could touch record lows, in a sign of voter fatigue after seven months of roller-coaster campaigning and voting, but also of disillusionment and anger with politics that could eventually complicate Macron’s reform drive.

Macron’s LREM party is barely more than a year old yet pollsters project it will win as many as 75-80 percent of seats in the 577-seat lower house.