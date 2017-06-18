Alleged Diversion Of Relief Materials: Bakassi Youths Call For Probe

Youths and elders of the Bakassi community in Cross River State have taken to the streets in a protest demanding that a panel be set up to investigate allegations of diversion of relief materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The whistle on this alleged theft was first blown by former senator representing the Bakassi people, Florence Ita-Giwa but there appears to be a twist as the people have now accused her of masterminding the diversion.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) was equally not spared by the protesters as they wondered why the body would hand over the materials to the local government instead of direct delivery to the IDPs.

The Clan Heads have also called on security agencies to continue their investigation with the view to recovering all the diverted relief materials adding that all those found guilty be brought to book.

