Manchester City Place £25 Price Tag On Iheanacho

Manchester City are set to hold out for a £25 million minimum fee for Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho is likely to quit the Eastlands outfit after dropping in the pecking order behind Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in the club’s striking positions.

This has attracted interests from fellow premier league campaigners like West Ham, Leicester city and everton.

The 20-year-old is expected to follow Bacary Sagna, Willy Caballero, Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Nolito out of the club.