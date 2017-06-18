Mexico Hold Portugal In Confederations Cup

Channels Television
Updated June 18, 2017

Mexico twice came from behind to draw 2 -2 with Portugal on Sunday evening in the Fifa Confederations Cup.

Southampton defender Cedric Soares had appeared to win the game for Portugal in the 86th minute, but Hector Moreno headed in extra time to share the points.

Earlier, Javier Hernandez became Mexico’s record goal scorer when he cancelled out Ricardo Quaresma’s early strike.

Former Manchester United front man Hernandez netted his 47th international goal with a stooping header.


More on Sports

Kerber Out Of Birmingham, Vows To Fight To Be Fit For Wimbledon

Manchester City Place £25 Price Tag On Iheanacho

Sanchez Likely To Miss Chile’s Confederations Cup Opener – Pizzi

Fans Celebrate Russia’s Win In Confederations Cup Opener

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV