Mexico Hold Portugal In Confederations Cup

Mexico twice came from behind to draw 2 -2 with Portugal on Sunday evening in the Fifa Confederations Cup.

Southampton defender Cedric Soares had appeared to win the game for Portugal in the 86th minute, but Hector Moreno headed in extra time to share the points.

Earlier, Javier Hernandez became Mexico’s record goal scorer when he cancelled out Ricardo Quaresma’s early strike.

Former Manchester United front man Hernandez netted his 47th international goal with a stooping header.