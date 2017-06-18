Ortom Vows Full Implementation Of Open Grazing Prohibition Law

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has assured residents that he would implement all aspects of the Open Grazing Prohibiting Law across the state, beginning from November, 2017.

Ortom made this known when he received the National Council of Tiv Youths led by it’s President, Mr John Akperashi.

The youths were on a peaceful protest to register their concern over the recent threats made by the Miyetti Allah group, inciting herdsmen to mobilise and resist the law.

While presenting their protest letter to the governor for onward transmission to the acting President, Yemi Osinabajo, Akperashi also called for the arrest and prosecution of the Miyyeti Allah leadership for what the group considered as a hate speech.


