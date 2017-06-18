Portual Fire: Death Toll Rises To 57

A forest fire raging since Saturday in central Portugal has killed at least 57 people, a government official said on Sunday in what is possibly the deadliest-ever single forest blaze in Portugal.

The death toll released by Jorge Gomes, the secretary of state for internal affairs, has gradually climbed from the 19 initially announced late on Saturday. Gomes said most of the victims were caught in their vehicles on the road.

Another 59 people have been injured and taken to hospitals, including five in serious condition.

The blaze on Saturday hit the mountainous area of Pedrogao Grande, 200 km northeast of Lisbon, amid an intense heat wave and rainless thunderstorms. Police said a lightning striking a tree probably caused the fire.

Hundreds of firefighters were still battling the flames on Sunday morning and various local motorways were shut for safety reasons.

Television footage showed hundreds of local residents being treated for smoke intoxication in emergency services tents set up in the area. Many who lost their homes were transferred to temporary shelters.