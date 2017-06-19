Confederations Cup: Germany Beat Australia In Opening Match

Germany were made to work harder than expected to secure a win over Australia in their Confederations Cup Group B debut.

The world champions led 1-0 after five minutes through Lars Stindl, who finished superbly inside the box.

Australia, however, pulled level on 41 minutes, with Tomas Rogic finishing well at the top of the box off a deflection.

After Germany retook the lead three minutes later with a penalty from Julian Draxler, the Europeans grabbed the winner on 48 minutes through the effort from Leon Goretzka.

Tomi Juric got the second for Australia after eight minutes before the match ended 3-2 on Monday.