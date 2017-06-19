Confederations Cup: Ronaldo Misses Training Ahead Of Russia Clash

Portugal on Monday trained at the Kazan FC Rubin training ground preparing to take on Russia in their next Confederations Cup match.

Mexico claimed a 2-2 draw with Portugal on Sunday with a last-gasp equaliser by Hector Moreno after Cedric seemed to have won the game for the European champions with a goal five minutes from time.

The result leaves both sides tied for second place in Group A, behind hosts Russia who top the group after beating New Zealand 2-0 on Saturday in St. Petersburg.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo did not join his team on the pitch on Monday as he and some other players were allowed a break after Sunday’s match.

Russia play Portugal and Mexico take on New Zealand on Wednesday.