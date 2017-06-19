Edo Assembly Seeks Assent To Bill Helping Sickle Cell Victims

The Edo State House of Assembly has appealed to the state government to assent to a bill which provides better care for sickle cell sufferers in the state.

According to the lawmakers, the bill passed by the House would give the Sickle Cell Centre in the state the right to offer 24 hours service.

“We passed a bill here to make them work 24 hours and to give them a new Chief Executive. I want to say that by the time the committees are constituted, whoever is in charge of health will have to speak to the executive to pass the bill as soon as possible to relieve the pains of those who suffer from this disorder,” the Speaker of the House, Honourable Justin Okonobo, said.

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mrs Elizabeth Ativie, who made the call on Monday at the resumed sitting of the House, stressed the need to assent to the bill.

“This amendment as we speak is still waiting for the governor’s assent. I want to join the sufferers of this disorder to ask His Excellency (Governor Godwin Obaseki) to please assent to this bill so that the centre will be functional the way we wanted it,” she said.

Responding to the call, Chairman of the Edo State Sickle Cell Board, Professor Caroline Omoti noted that the state government was on top of the situation.

“The attack of malaria and the other drug, folic acid, which they usually take; those are the main things we are just giving. The bill has been passed and the government is handling it,” she said.

June 19 every year is celebrated as the World Sickle Cell Day and the theme for this year is the “Importance of Effective Management of Sickle Cell”.

Sickle cell sufferers in the state have also called for the speedy assent of the bill which they said is essential to their safety.