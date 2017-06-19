Edo Govt Seeks Army Collaboration To Relocate Barracks

The Edo State Government says it will collaborate with the Nigerian Army to relocate its barracks at Ikpoba Hill to a more conducive location.

The State Governor, Godwin Obaseki stated this after inspecting the 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army Barracks, Ikpoba Hill in Benin City, the state capital.

The governor, who was accompanied by the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Ibrahim Garba, expressed displeasure with the dilapidated facilities at the barracks.

He noted that it was imperative that officers and men of the Army live in an ideal and conducive environment, adding that they needed better facilities to tackle insecurity challenges in the country.

“As you can see, this is not an ideal place for military men to live. We are going to work with the Brigade to look at other property and other barracks to see how we can get land to relocate most of these facilities, including the schools and health facility. I don’t think it is in the interest of the nation that our Army officers and men live under this condition,” the governor said.

He hinted that his administration was already partnering with some institutions to provide social housing scheme that would allow Army personnel live in decent accommodation.

Governor Obaseki also expressed concern over the vandalism of school facilities in the barracks, saying he would call back the contractors handling rehabilitation in the school.

He further proceeded to the Ekehuan Barracks of the 4 Brigade where he also inspected facilities and noted that some facilities at Ikpoba Barracks would be relocated there.