Immigration To Grant Visas To Foreign Investors Within 48 Hours

The Nigeria Immigration Services has introduced a new guideline that will ensure foreigners coming to do business in Nigeria get their visas within 48 hours.

The policy comes one month after Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signed an executive order which provides guidelines for agencies to ensure the ease of doing business in the country.

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr Muhammad Babandede made the announcement on Monday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Babandede assured the public that the initiative would not burden Nigeria’s boarders which had already been described by some citizens as very porous.

The Minister of Interior, Retired Lieutenant General Abdulraman Dambazzau, presented the new timeline handbook to Immigration officers at their headquarters in Abuja.

He said the initiative was in line with the Federal Government’s executive order on the ease of doing business in the country.