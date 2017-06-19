Osun United Head Coach, Duke Udi Resigns

Former Nigeria International Duke Udi has quit his job as the head coach of Osun United.

Udi, who left his role earlier on Monday, was only full of thanks for the opportunity to work with the Omoluabi giants.

There are indications that he has been lined up to take up the head coach role at Nigeria Professional Football League side Sunshine Stars., but the former 3SC man has kept sealed lips about his next destination.

Osun United who are currently eighth on the Nigeria National League table are expected to name a new head coach in a matter of days.