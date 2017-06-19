Protesters Boo British PM During Visit To North London Mosque

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May was heckled by protesters as she left a North London mosque on Monday.

Holding up a banner with the message “No To Islamophobia,” protesters shouted “shame on you” and “you’ve got blood in your hands” as May was leaving the Finsbury Park mosque.

Early on Monday morning, a van ploughed into worshippers as they left prayers at the Muslim Welfare House and the nearby Finsbury Park Mosque, injuring ten people, in what May said was a sickening, terrorist attack on Muslims.

The attack was the fourth since March in Britain and the third to involve a vehicle deliberately driven at pedestrians.

It came at a tumultuous time for the government with Britain starting complex divorce talks with the European Union and May negotiating with a small Northern Irish party to stay in power after losing her parliamentary majority in a snap election that backfired.

The mosques’ worshippers, mainly from North and West Africa, had just left special prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.