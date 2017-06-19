Thiem And Gasquet Advance In Halle

Second seed Dominic Thiem has made it into the second round of the Gerry Weber Open in Halle.

The 23-year-old advanced to the next round on Monday with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Germany’s Maximilian Marterer.

The Austrian goes on to face the winner of the match between Spain’s David Ferrer and Dutchman Robin Haase.

Frenchman Richard Gasquet also hit 22 aces on his way to a 3-6 6-4 6-3 win against his compatriot fifth seed Gael Monfils in their first round match.

Gasquet will meet either Germany’s Tommy Haas or Australia’s Bernard Tomic in the second round.