Andy Murray Suffers Shocking Defeat At Queen’s

World number one Andy Murray has crashed out in the opening round of the Aegon Championships at London’s Queen’s Club.

Murray, as well as Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic, suffered embarrassing upsets on Tuesday with temperatures reaching almost 38 degrees on court.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was beaten 7-6(4) 6-2 by Australian world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

He had faced a new opponent for the opening match of his Queen’s title defence after fellow Briton Aljaz Bedene withdrew with a wrist injury.

Lucky loser Thompson replaced him in the third match on centre court but penned an astonishing upset.

Thompson, 23, reached the final of the Surbiton challenger event last week, but took the first set on a tiebreak and then raced through the second.