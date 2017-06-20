Benue Govt. Sacks Executive Secretary Of Exam Board

The Benue State government has sacked the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Examination Board, Charles Kwaghger.

Reports say that the sack was due to issues surrounding his redeployment back to Teaching Service Board.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar made this known in an interview with journalists, he said that the suspended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Benue State is to be conducted next week.

Professor Ityavyar stated that already the time table for the examination has been prepared and would be released very soon.

He explained that the examination was initially suspended due to management issues at the Benue State Examination Board which would have affected its integrity.

The Education, Science and Technology Commissioner noted that the board is being re-positioned with the redeployment of its Executive Secretary and nine other management staff and appointment of an acting Executive Secretary.

” I read on the social media that the Execution Secretary of the board, Mister Charles Kwaghger was sacked because of corruption, but that is not true”.

” The issues surrounding his redeployment back to Teaching Service Board where he came from, is purely on management grounds and we are working to address the problem, already there is an Acting Executive Secretary who is working on the release of the examination timetable”.

Professor Ityavyar stated that Government also canceled MOCK examination because the board was charging students up to N50,000 to conduct an examination that is not very important.

The commissioner who said parents have applauded the Government for taking the decision said schools have been directed to conduct the MOCK examination without collecting money from students.

” We had to cancel the usual Mock examinations preparatory to WAEC/NECO examinations, because parents complained about the high fee charged by the schools, when in actual sense, you cannot use Mock examination result to seek admission, nor employment, so why spend that much money”?

” Some schools were charging as high as Fifteen thousand Naira ( N15,000) and parents have applauded this decision”.

On the ongoing ASUU strike at the Benue State University, Professor Ityavyar said Government has agreed to pay the six years earned allowances arrears in twenty four months and wondered why the union rejected the offer.