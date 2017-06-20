Chances Of Trump Meeting North Korea’s Kim Narrowing – White House

A meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un is less likely than it was when Trump said he would be willing to meet with the North Korean leader, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

Trump said he would be willing to meet Kim under the right conditions, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a regular news briefing. “Clearly we’re moving further away, not closer to those conditions,” he said.

Spicer was replying to reporter’s questions about the U.S. response to the death of American student Otto Warmbier, who spent 17 months in detention in North Korea and died days after he was returned to the U.S. by Pyongyang while in a coma.

Warmbier was arrested in North Korea in January 2016 while visiting as a tourist. He was sentenced to 15 years of hard labour for trying to steal an item bearing a propaganda slogan from his hotel in Pyongyang, the nation’s state media said.

Spicer said the U.S. will continue pushing for change in North Korea.

He said, “Well, I think the President has spoken very clearly about how he, the first lady, and our country feels about the loss of the American. And obviously, when you look at how he (Warmbier) was handled, it was something that we will continue to apply economic and political pressure, and try to continue to work with our allies.

“And we’ve had I think positive movement on China over the past five months of this administration. And we’ll continue to work with them and others to put the appropriate pressure on North Korea to change this behaviour and this regime.”