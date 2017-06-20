We Are Going To Arrest Arewa Youths, El-Rufai Vows

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said the Arewa youths that issued a “quit notice” to Igbos in the North will be prosecuted no matter how long it takes.

The governor said this on Tuesday when the Igbo Delegate Assembly and Igbo chiefs in the Northern states visited him at the Kaduna Government House.

“We have arrested so many people for hate speeches and we are trying them. We are going to arrest the Arewa Youths and bring them to justice no matter how long it takes; since the press conference was done in Kaduna,” he said.

“If they had done it in any other place we would have just condemned them, but since it is in Kaduna, we are going to arrest them no matter how long it takes.”

Governor El-Rufai, who said Kaduna had experienced so many crises in the past, said the state government cannot take chances and risk another crisis, hence the order for the arrest and prosecution of those that signed the quit notice.

He reassured the Igbos of their safety in the and urged Igbo leaders to prevail on their youths to avoid making statements and embracing agitations capable of dividing Nigeria.

He added, “Kaduna State Government is grateful to the Igbos for coming. Kaduna has suffered so much crisis, so we are very sensitive to comments that incite and cause disaffection among the people.

“Kaduna used to be a home for all, but so much crisis has divided the state and the metropolis across religious lines.

“As a government, that is why we abolished indigeneship. Once you live in Kaduna you are an indigene. “

On his part, President General of the Igbo Delegate Assembly, Chikezie Nwogu, commended the Federal Government and Governor El-Rufai for their swift reaction to the quit notice issued by the Northern youths.

Nwogu, who led the Igbo traditional rulers from the 19 Northern States to Kaduna, said Igbos are ready to remain in the North.

He said, “We are here in Kaduna to hold a meeting based on what has been happening in the North, especially with the Arewa Youths and the ultimatum given to Igbos and the agitations by IPOB.

“We are not here to condemn anybody. We thank the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and other Northern governors, traditional rulers and the Federal government for their interventions.”

Nwogu, however, called on the government to tackle the root cause of agitations and subsequent quit notice by Northern youths.

“Let us look at the problem of the Youths when there are complaints. Also, it is good to restructure in a way that will benefit everyone,” he said.

“We are not happy with the call for division. We want Nigeria as one so that all of us can benefit. Northern youths have been our brothers. The Igbos are not going anywhere; we will remain with our Arewa brothers in the North.”