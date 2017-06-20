Kyrgios Retires At Queen’s Club Championship

Nick Kyrgios has suffered an injury setback just two weeks before the start of Wimbledon as he was forced to retire during his first round match at the Queen’s Club championships in London.

The talented Australian Maverick slipped awkwardly on the grass at the back of the court during a rally at 4-4 in the first set against American Donald Young, succumbing to what appeared to be a recurrence of a recent problematic hip injury.

His withdrawal may have just been a precaution with Wimbledon so close, but it was another blow to the 22-year-old, who had been struggling with hip and shoulder problems which had forced him to pull out of the Italian Open.

