Lopez Beats Wawrinka In First Round At Queen’s

World number three Stan Wawrinka crashed out in the opening round of the Aegon Championships at London’s Queen’s Club on Tuesday with temperatures reaching almost 38 degrees on court.

Second seed Wawrinka, runner-up in the French Open nine days ago, went down 7-6(4) 7-5 to Spain’s Feliciano Lopez.

Read Also: Andy Murray Suffers Shocking Defeat At Queen’s

After his defeat by Rafael Nadal in the Paris final, Wawrinka added Paul Annacone to his coaching team as a grass court specialist.

The American had previously coached Roger Federer and Pete Sampras, who between them have taken 14 Wimbledon titles.

Swiss Wawrinka hopes Annacone will improve his prospects at Wimbledon, where he has never progressed beyond the quarter-finals.

He was below his best on Tuesday as Lopez produced some deft touches to support his big serve.