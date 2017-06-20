NEMA Delivers Relief Items To IDPs In Yobe

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered food items as relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Yobe State.

The materials supplied are currently being stored in three warehouses in Nguru town of Yobe state.

While inspecting the materials that would serve three council areas in the state, the Director General of NEMA Mr Mustapha Maihaja said; the agency foresaw hunger strike especially in the northeast region of the country engulfed by the Boko Haram insurgency, hence the need to commence preparation to tackle it.

The NEMA Boss added that registration of beneficiaries is currently in progress ahead of the distribution.

The strategy according to him is aimed at avoiding previous approaches where IDPs were subjected to the stress queuing for long hours under the sun and in the rain while receiving relief materials.

“We have commenced door to door registration of beneficiaries by asking the head of each family to identify its members and they are further given tickets ahead of such distribution.

“The relief materials to be distributed include rice, maize, guinea corn and flour among several others and beneficiaries to include; IDPs and household members that are currently accommodating displaced persons in their various homes.”

He also stated that the distribution will be done in zones across the state adding that the IDPs among other vulnerable groups will be considered for distribution.

“We will proceed to Potiskum, then Damaturu local government after Nguru and the agency under my supervision will ensure that the relief materials are distributed to IDPs accordingly to improve their standard of living.

“We will also ensure that they do not suffer hunger or starvation and strive to maintain the peace and calmness currently being enjoyed in Yobe State and the zone as a whole,” he added.

