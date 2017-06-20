Nigeria Not Fully Prepared For Emergencies – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole says Nigeria is not fully prepared for health emergencies.

Professor Adewole said this at the closing ceremony of the Joint External Evaluation of Nigeria’s health regulations in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Addressing an audience at the event, he said: “You look at how prepared you are for emergencies and the answer is simple, we are not yet there. We must not leave it to God we must leave it to humans, this is a situation where we must take charge of our destiny”.

The minister stressed the need for a stronger synergy among government agencies to strengthen disease surveillance and control across Nigeria.