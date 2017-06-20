Nigerians Must Learn To Live In Peace – Okorocha

The Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha has asked all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity to do everything possible to protect the unity and integrity of the nation.

The Governor gave the charge at the Government House in Owerri, the Imo State capital, while meeting with the Hausa and Muslim community.

The Governor said every Nigerian must respect each other’s religion and ethnicity no matter what and citizens should learn to love one another because according to him, Nigeria is for everybody and for no one.

He also urged all Igbos in the North to remain there and do their legitimate business even as all Northerners in the South east should remain in the east and do their businesses without fear of any attacks.

The governor who joined the Muslims during their break of fast said, that was the best way to dramatize the unity of the nation. “I believe everyone must respect each other’s religion no matter what and we should learn to love one another.

“Nigeria is ours and ours alone and we must protect the unity and integrity of the nation, there’s no point asking people to go back to their home, which home? Nigeria is our home, therefore I have reassured the Muslims here that they will enjoy peaceful stay in this state and let none of them think about going back home because this is home, and that’s how it should be nationwide.

“So I ask Igbos to stay wherever they are and do their business legitimately and respect the law of the land. The problem we have in Nigeria is lack of interaction – We don’t interact enough, allow people to mix up” the Governor stressed.